Northwestern Indiana mayor convicted of bribery, tax charge - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Northwestern Indiana mayor convicted of bribery, tax charge

Posted: Updated:

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) - A jury has convicted a northwestern Indiana mayor of one count each of bribery and tax obstruction while acquitting him of a second bribery count.

The jury returned the verdicts Thursday against 38-year-old Portage Mayor James Snyder during its second day of deliberations, ending a trial that lasted 19 days.

Snyder, a Republican, was found guilty of accepting $13,000 from a Portage company after it received contracts worth more than $1.25 million for garbage trucks. He also was found guilty of collecting but not paying federal employee payroll taxes at a mortgage company he once managed and obstructing the Internal Revenue Service from collecting about $30,000 in back personal income taxes.

He was acquitted of a charge alleging he solicited $12,000 from towing operators.

Snyder has maintained his innocence.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.