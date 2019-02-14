Crime-fighting effort expanded to Springfield, Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - State and federal law enforcement officials are expanding an effort to fight violent crime to two more Missouri cities.

After introducing the effort last month in St. Louis, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Tim Garrison, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced Thursday the Safer Streets program will be used in Springfield and Kansas City.

In Kansas City, three to five lawyers from the attorney general's office will be designated as special assistant United States attorneys to prosecute violent crimes in federal court. At least one lawyer will be named a special assistant U.S. attorney in Springfield.

Schmitt says Safer Streets also includes community outreach, with he and others from his office meeting with individuals and communities most affected by violent crime to hear their concerns.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.