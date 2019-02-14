Abortion bill could cost Missouri $7B in Medicaid funding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's Republican House Speaker Elijah Haahr says a bill to ban most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected is among top priorities for the session.

But Democratic House Minority Leader Crystal Quade on Thursday warned that enacting the bill could mean the loss of federal Medicaid money.

Legislative researchers estimate that could amount to more than $7 billion in lost funding next fiscal year.

Republican Rep. Nick Schroer's bill includes an exception for medical emergencies, but not rape or incest.

Social Services Department officials told legislative researchers that not including those exceptions could conflict with federal law and put funding at risk.

Schroer questioned whether the bill would put Missouri out of compliance. But he says he's willing to talk about ways to ensure Missouri doesn't lose that money.

