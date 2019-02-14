Avenatti says he has new video evidence against R. Kelly

CHICAGO (AP) - Attorney Michael Avenatti says he has new video evidence of singer R. Kelly having sex with an underage girl.

Avenatti said Thursday he has turned over the video to Chicago prosecutors. Tandra Simonton, spokeswoman for Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, wouldn't confirm or deny the office is investigating.

Avenatti says the video isn't the same evidence used in Kelly's 2008 trial, when he was acquitted on child pornography charges. CNN reported the video shows a man appearing to be Kelly performing sex acts with a girl who refers to her body parts as 14 years old.

Kelly's attorney, who has denied previous allegations of sexual misconduct, couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Foxx asked potential victims to come forward last month after Lifetime aired a documentary revisiting the allegations.

