Man charged with murder in death of officer on Christmas Eve

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A grand jury in Kentucky has indicted a former city worker on a murder charge in the death of a police detective on Christmas Eve.

The Jefferson County grand jury also charged 60-year-old Roger D. Burdette on Thursday with four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and failing to yield to a stopped emergency vehicle. The prosecutor's office said four people were inside the vehicle stopped by 32-year-old Louisville police Detective Deidre Mengedoht on Interstate 64 downtown.

Police have said the former Metropolitan Sewer District employee was driving a semitruck belonging to the district when he crashed into Mengedoht's police car, which burst into flames.

The arrest citation said Burdette admitted taking prescription drugs. He is being held with bond set at $200,000.

