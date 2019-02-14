Judge won't expunge former Schaumburg officer's record - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Judge won't expunge former Schaumburg officer's record

Posted: Updated:

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) - A judge has denied a former suburban Chicago police officer's request to expunge criminal charges from his record in connection with a drug case.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports that DuPage County Judge Liam Brennan's ruling Wednesday comes a year after prosecutors dropped charges against former Schaumburg officer John Cichy. He had been accused along with two other officers in a drug-dealing operation. Charges were dropped against Cichy because his case relied heavily on testimony from an informant who was later found to be under criminal investigation.

In his ruling Brennan cited the unexpired statute of limitations and the effect that destroying records could have on the cases of the two other officers who are serving prison time.

Cichy's attorney said he wouldn't appeal.

Information from: Daily Herald, http://www.dailyherald.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.