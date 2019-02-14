Kinzinger deployed to US-Mexican border with guard unit - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kinzinger deployed to US-Mexican border with guard unit

Posted: Updated:

CHANNAHON, Ill. (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois has been deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border with his Air National Guard unit.

Kinzinger's communications director, Maura Gillespie, posted on social media Wednesday that the congressman was deployed earlier this week and is on active duty as a lieutenant colonel. She says Kinzinger will stay within the U.S. during the border mission. Kinzinger has written on his website that he is committed to strengthening border security and better enforcing immigration laws.

The 40-year-old represents the state's 16th district, which includes parts of northern and central Illinois. He is a pilot and veteran of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. He was elected to Congress in 2010.

Gillespie says Kinzinger's Washington and Illinois offices will continue to be open.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.