Potholes rampant after brutal winter freeze-thaw cycle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Crews are working to fix a growing number of potholes in Kansas and Missouri after a brutal winter.

Kansas City, Missouri, has received more than 1,400 pothole reports so far this year to its call center. The Kansas City Star reports that City Hall spokesman Chris Hernandez says that's about five times as many calls as City Hall received during the same period a year ago. The city counted 256 pothole calls during the first six weeks of 2018.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says the number of potholes reported in the state jumped about 43 percent over the same period. Potholes are caused when water seeps into cracks in the pavement, freezes, expands and pops out pavement chunks. This winter's freeze-thaw cycle has been rough.

