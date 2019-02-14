Ohio River flooding closes southern Indiana casino complex

ELIZABETH, Ind. (AP) - Rising floodwaters along the Ohio River have forced the temporary closure of a southern Indiana casino and its hotel.

The Horseshoe Casino in Harrison County closed Tuesday evening after floodwaters following recent heavy rains encroached on its property about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Louisville, Kentucky.

Casino spokeswoman Lizzet Verdi says casino staffers are monitoring the river and the casino complex will "reopen as soon as we have favorable river levels."

The flooding also closed Ind. 111 South in adjacent Floyd County, creating a nuisance for casino workers and patrons.

Kent Barrow is director of the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency. He tells the News and Tribune that the flooding has also affected 15 to 20 homes along the highway near the casino.

Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com

