Learn to scuba dive in a controlled environment

MARION, Ill-- Mermet Springs dive company has teamed up again with the HUB to offer a "Try Scuba" diving class.

Glen Faith, the owner of Mermet Springs, says this is a great opportunity for people who want to try scuba diving in a controlled environment without a huge investment.

The cost is $25 and includes everything needed to dive except a swimsuit. The next available "Try Scuba" class is on Saturday, March 16. Limited spots are available, so you must RSVP to reserve a spot.

For information about signing up call 618-527-DIVE (3483) or go to Mermet Springs' website.