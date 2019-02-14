Learn to scuba dive in a controlled environment

MARION, Ill-- Mermet Springs dive company has teamed up again with the HUB to offer a "Try Scuba" diving class.
MARION, Ill-- Mermet Springs dive company has teamed up again with the HUB to offer a "Try Scuba" diving class.
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. -- Graphic testimony in the trial of Allen Fisher-- the man accused of gouging another man's eyes last year, leaving him blind.
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. -- Graphic testimony in the trial of Allen Fisher-- the man accused of gouging another man's eyes last year, leaving him blind.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Several fire departments are responding to a fire at Kendrick Paper Stock Company in Mt. Vernon.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Several fire departments are responding to a fire at Kendrick Paper Stock Company in Mt. Vernon.
WSIL -- Target is recalling the Cat & Jack "Chiara" toddlers' unicorn boots because the unicorn's horn can detach causing a choking hazard.
WSIL -- Target is recalling the Cat & Jack "Chiara" toddlers' unicorn boots because the unicorn's horn can detach causing a choking hazard.
WSIL -- Starting this Spring, students in the 3rd-8th grades will no longer take the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC). The Illinois State Board of Education has decided to make a switch to the Illinois Assessment of Readiness.
WSIL -- Starting this Spring, students in the 3rd-8th grades will no longer take the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC). The Illinois State Board of Education has decided to make a switch to the Illinois Assessment of Readiness.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The new vice president and administrator at Carbondale's Memorial Hospital decided to take on a different job today.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The new vice president and administrator at Carbondale's Memorial Hospital decided to take on a different job today.
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. -- The Ohio River at Old Shawneetown is expected to crest several feet above flood stage early next week, and Gallatin County officials are preparing for road closures.
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. -- The Ohio River at Old Shawneetown is expected to crest several feet above flood stage early next week, and Gallatin County officials are preparing for road closures.
MARION, Ill. -- It's a hectic time for local florists as they prepare for one of their busiest days of the year.
MARION, Ill. -- It's a hectic time for local florists as they prepare for one of their busiest days of the year.
WSIL -- Ford Motor Company has issued three recalls involving nearly 1.5 million vehicles across North America.
WSIL -- Ford Motor Company has issued three recalls involving nearly 1.5 million vehicles across North America.
PADUCAH, Ky. -- A program active in southern Illinois hospitals has now expanded into Kentucky.
PADUCAH, Ky. -- A program active in southern Illinois hospitals has now expanded into Kentucky.