Millikin's new $5M baseball stadium delayed due to weather

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) - Millikin University's new $5 million baseball stadium in central Illinois won't be complete in time for the 2019 season due to weather delays.

The Herald and Review reports the Decatur university planned to open the stadium in time for this spring's season. But Millikin President Patrick White says a rainy November and the recent cold weather slowed stadium construction.

It's now scheduled to be completed in August.

The delay means that the Millikin baseball team will play another season of home games at Sunnyside Park.

The stadium is funded through private donations . White says when complete the stadium will be "one of the best baseball fields in the country and certainly Division III."

The facility will include an artificial turf field, stadium seating, clubhouse, lights, press box and batting cages.

Information from: Herald & Review, http://www.herald-review.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.