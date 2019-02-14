3 dead in multi-vehicle crash along I-65 in southern Indiana - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

3 dead in multi-vehicle crash along I-65 in southern Indiana

SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say three people have died in a southern Indiana crash involving five vehicles that left two semitrailers fully engulfed in flames.

The crash happened Wednesday along southbound Interstate 65 in Jackson County near the 54 mile marker north of Seymour.

Indiana State Police said in statement that a semi-truck slowed in the left lane and a pickup driven by 67-year-old John W. Mumma of Philo, Illinois, slowed behind it. A recreational vehicle driven by 57-year-old Glenn E. Cardelli of Minocqua, Wisconsin, that also was carrying his wife, 57-year-old wife Kathryn L. Cardelli, slowed behind them.

A semi-truck failed to slow and hit the recreational vehicle, causing a chain-reaction crash. Police say Mumma and the Cardellis died in the crash.

No one else was injured. The crash is under investigation.

