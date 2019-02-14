Tennessee woman, dog killed while walking Kentucky highway - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Tennessee woman, dog killed while walking Kentucky highway

FRANKLIN, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say a Tennessee woman walking her dog on Interstate 65 near the border between the states was killed when she ventured into the path of an oncoming bus.

News outlets report police say 38-year-old Penny Lane, of Cross Plains, was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday night. Her dog also died.

Police say she and the dog entered the northbound lanes and crossed directly in front of the charter bus, which was driven by an Indiana man and carrying nearly 20 people.

State police say no injuries were reported by the bus driver or passengers. An investigation is ongoing.

