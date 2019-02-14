Univ. of Louisville LGBT health center hires new director - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Univ. of Louisville LGBT health center hires new director

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A New York health care specialist has been hired to lead The LGBT Center at the University of Louisville's Health Sciences Center.

A release from the university says Blaz Bush brings a skill set attuned to the needs of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

He had served as the director of care coordination of the Callen-Lorde Community Health Center in Manhattan, one of the largest LGBT community health centers in the country.

Bush also served on the Health and Human Services HIV Planning Council of New York's Integration of Care subcommittee. There he worked with city leaders to develop HIV/AIDS programs, housing, opioid-use reduction, food and nutrition and care coordination programs.

He starts as the center's director on Feb. 25.

