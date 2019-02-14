Pets of the Week: February 14, 2019 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pets of the Week: February 14, 2019

Posted: Updated:
Marion Animal Control: (618) 993-2991 Marion Animal Control: (618) 993-2991
Wayne Co. Animal Control: (618) 847-4012 Wayne Co. Animal Control: (618) 847-4012
Jefferson Co. Animal Control: (618) 244-8024 Jefferson Co. Animal Control: (618) 244-8024

WSIL -- If you're looking for a four-legged Valentine this year, we can help.

First up in our Pets of the Week is this beauty, Rosie. She's a black Lab mix. Rosie is about three years old and is heart worm positive. She's timid at first but is very friendly once she's warmed up. Contact Marion Animal Control to meet Rosie.

Check out Bandit. He's a Lab mix. He does get along well with other dogs but not cats. You can meet Bandit at the Wayne County Humane Society in Fairfield.

 These kittens are about six months old. They're all female and can be adopted from Jefferson County Animal Control in Mt. Vernon .

