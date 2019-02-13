Wife says Chicago officer assaulted in Connecticut prison

CHICAGO (AP) - The wife of a white Chicago police officer who fatally shot black teenager Laquan McDonald says her husband has been assaulted by inmates in his cell at a Connecticut prison.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Tiffany Van Dyke said Wednesday that Jason Van Dyke had been placed in the prison's general population before being assaulted. She told the newspaper that she and others "are all petrified and in fear for Jason's life."

She says her husband "never should have been in the general population."

The newspaper says Van Dyke was at the Rock Island County Jail in Rock Island, Illinois, before the move earlier this month to the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut.

A spokesperson for the Connecticut prison wasn't available for comment Wednesday night.

Van Dyke had been kept out of the Illinois jail's general population.

Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in October for McDonald's 2014 shooting.

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.