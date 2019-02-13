Testimony begins in trial of eye-gouging suspect

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. -- Graphic testimony in the trial of Allen Fisher-- the man accused of gouging another man's eyes last year, leaving him blind.

Today, jurors heard chilling details from the victim, Robert Pfister, who was led into the Perry County Courthouse by his girlfriend since he can no longer see.

Pfister explains what happened on that day last year. He says he went down a dead-end road while looking at old cars. Fisher lived on that dead end road.

Pfister said he was tailgated by a man driving a small blue. He claims the man jumped out of the car and threw him in the ditch then yelled at him to "stay off his road". Pfister said that a man jumped on him and clawed at his eyes with fingers. That's when Pfister says he heard an "audible crunch". Pfister told the man he thought he had "just broken his eye socket". Pfister said that's when the attacker "re-adjusted his grip and dug more fingers into his eyes".

Police officers and an eyewitness also took the stand. The eyewitness pointed directly at Fisher naming him as the attacker.

Fisher faces three charges of aggravated battery and one county of intimidation.

More evidence will be presented tomorrow.