Crane boom at Mississippi River bridge site falls into water

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) - A boom being used at an interstate bridge over the Mississippi River near Moline, Illinois has fallen into the water.

Iowa Department of Transportation officials said Wednesday the agency is working to remove the lattice boom of the crane working at the Interstate 74 bridge site.

The Dispatch in Moline reports IDOT has not said what caused the boom to fall, but said the crane is stable on the barge platform at the construction site.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Brandon Giles said the fallen boom did not impact navigation and there were no signs of pollution from the incident.

Construction on the bridge began in July 2017 and is expected to be completed in 2020. The bridge is part of an interstate expansion between Bettendorf, Iowa and Moline.

