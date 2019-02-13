Target recalls toddlers' unicorn boots - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Target recalls toddlers' unicorn boots

WSIL -- Target is recalling the Cat & Jack "Chiara" toddlers' unicorn boots because the unicorn's horn can detach causing a choking hazard.

This recall includes boots in sizes 5-13, and size 1. The boots are white with silver shimmer, include a white zipper, and white faux fur lining. The unicorn's horn and inner ears are silver glitter and its eyelashes and nostrils are stitched and gray in color.

At the base of the unicorn's horn is pink, purple, and blue faux fur.  The back and sides of the boots contain multi-colored stripes. The model numbers are located on the inside tag of the boot.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled boots away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund. 

You can click here for full information on the recall.

