Gallatin County prepares for flooding

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. -- The Ohio River at Old Shawneetown is expected to crest several feet above flood stage early next week, and Gallatin County officials are preparing for road closures.
MARION, Ill. -- It's a hectic time for local florists as they prepare for one of their busiest days of the year.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Several fire departments are responding to a fire at Kendrick Paper Stock Company in Mt. Vernon.
WSIL -- Ford Motor Company has issued three recalls involving nearly 1.5 million vehicles across North America.
PADUCAH, Ky. -- A program active in southern Illinois hospitals has now expanded into Kentucky.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- The Cape Girardeau County Coroner confirms the victim of the crash is Curtis Hawkins, 83, of Carbondale.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- A 12 year old child was taken into custody for making a threat to Zeigler-Royalton Grade School and a family member.
POPE CO., Ill. -- Illinois State Police troopers will be at Pope County School District #1 on Wednesday, Feb. 13 after a student received an anonymous threat.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
WSIL -- Cereal is going to the next level for National Cereal Day (March 7).
