Gallatin County prepares for flooding

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. -- The Ohio River at Old Shawneetown is expected to crest several feet above flood stage early next week, and Gallatin County officials are preparing for road closures.

Gallatin County EMA Director Steve Galt said he's been getting ready for flooding since Saturday.

"We're kind of (doing) our due diligence," Galt said. "We track it every morning, all up and down the river."

Nearly every community in the county will see some road closures, but mostly in low-lying areas where there's usually flooding.

"Old Shawneetown, Equality and Junction probably get affected pretty good on the Ohio (River) and the Little Wabash (River) affects New Haven," Galt said.

Galt said if the forecast gets worse and the Ohio River crests at 50 feet or more, there could be concerns on Route 1 and on Shawneetown New Haven Road.

"It's just right at the stage where you have to watch it everyday," Galt said.

Galt said depending on what happens with some expected precipitation this weekend, other roads could be slick and icy, so drivers will have a few things to worry about.

But he said his office is prepared for whatever happens.