Retired Illinois corrections officer beaten near home dies

HAZEL CREST, Ill. (AP) - A retired Illinois Department of Corrections officer who was beaten outside his suburban Chicago home has died.

Hazel Crest Police Chief Mitchell Davis says Keith Chamble was pronounced dead Tuesday. The 60-year-old Chamble had been on life support since the Feb. 6 attack.

Police say Chamble was attacked by two men after he stepped out of his vehicle in the driveway of his Hazel Crest home. The attackers, who haven't been identified, beat Chamble and drove off in his SUV. Chamble managed to make it back inside his home, where his teenage daughter found him hours later.

Authorities say Chamble's vehicle was found a few blocks away and some personal items also were recovered.

Family spokeswoman Shanae Cross says home surveillance video captured the beating, and family members are pushing police to release it to the public.

