Retired Illinois corrections officer beaten near home dies - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Retired Illinois corrections officer beaten near home dies

Posted: Updated:

HAZEL CREST, Ill. (AP) - A retired Illinois Department of Corrections officer who was beaten outside his suburban Chicago home has died.

Hazel Crest Police Chief Mitchell Davis says Keith Chamble was pronounced dead Tuesday. The 60-year-old Chamble had been on life support since the Feb. 6 attack.

Police say Chamble was attacked by two men after he stepped out of his vehicle in the driveway of his Hazel Crest home. The attackers, who haven't been identified, beat Chamble and drove off in his SUV. Chamble managed to make it back inside his home, where his teenage daughter found him hours later.

Authorities say Chamble's vehicle was found a few blocks away and some personal items also were recovered.

Family spokeswoman Shanae Cross says home surveillance video captured the beating, and family members are pushing police to release it to the public.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.