Kendrick Paper fire in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Several fire departments are responding to a fire at Kendrick Paper Stock Company in Mt. Vernon.

Those include Jefferson Fire, Woodlawn Fire, Waltonville Fire, Centralia Fire, and Kell Fire.

News 3 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this with more as we gather more information.

Mt. Vernon Illinois Community Watch Facebook page has posted video of the fire. You can click here to watch it, but be warned we have no control over this video or any language you may hear in the video.

