Ford issues three recalls impacting nearly 1.5 million cars

WSIL -- Ford Motor Company has issued three recalls involving nearly 1.5 million vehicles across North America.

The recalls impact some vehicles in the following years and models:

2011-2013 Ford F-150 trucks with 6-speed automatic transmission issues

2017-2019 Lincoln Continental cars for improperly functioning door latches

2019 Ford Mustang, Lincoln Nautilus, and Lincoln Navigator vehicles for dashboards that may be blank when starting the vehicle

The roughly 1.48 million F-150 trucks have a defect that can cause the truck to temporarily downshift into first gear. Ford is aware of five reports of accidents.

Nearly 27,000 Lincoln Continental vehicles may have a problem with silicon contamination in the door latch, which can prevent it from fully engaging. This means the door could open while driving.

Nearly 4,000 Ford Mustang, Lincoln Nautilus and Lincoln Navigator vehicles may have a defect that causes the instrument cluster to be blank while the video starts up.

Owners can call the automaker at 866-436-7332, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's vehicle-safety hotline at 888-327-4236 or visit its website to check their vehicle identification number and learn more.