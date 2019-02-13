Memorial Hospital's vice president and administrator takes on a new role

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The new vice president and administrator at Carbondale's Memorial Hospital decided to take on a different job today. Al Taylor rolled up his sleeves and worked in the Environmental Services Department also known as housekeeping.

Taylor described his role for the department, "Cleaning up the walls, cleaning up the doors, taking the trash out, and the laundry out, whatever we need to do to to keep our rooms safe and clean for our patients."

His shift started at 8 Wednesday morning, and he's been on the move ever since. He also gives cleaning credit to his mentor of the day, Cecilia Lopez.

But she gives credit to him, "For me it's good because he coming he know how's my housekeeping job because sometimes people think the housekeeping job is easy but it's not easy."

This isn't the first time Taylor has taken on a different role in the hospital. He's already finished working in three different departments prior to housekeeping.

Taylor said the reasons for working in different departments is to understand what the workers do on a daily basis.

The manager of the Environmental Services Department says this is the first time someone in Taylor's role has done something like this.

Taylor said he just wants to let everyone know teamwork keeps the hospital improving, "Everybody's job here is important doesn't matter what it is nobody jobs is any more important than anybody else."

Taylor adds although his job as housekeeper ended today, he's already working to figure out his next task.