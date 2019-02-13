Local Florists Prep for Valentine's Day

MARION, Ill. -- It's a hectic time for local florists as they prepare for one of their busiest days of the year.

Terri Wallace, Project Manager from Fox's Flowers & Gifts, says, "We're getting there, we're prepared for tomorrow, it's already getting crazy."

Business is booming for flower shops Valentine's week and the flowers don't arrange themselves.

Ashleigh Rheude, Manager at Fox's Flowers & Gifts, explains, "Right now I am making a Valentine's Day order, you cut them off and it's goo filler, good to hide the stems. This is leaf shine, it makes your leaves all pretty."

Wallace says, "First I think it starts with a mental game of getting prepared and then our manager is really good. We got all of our orders for our flowers placed ahead of time, got our drivers in line, made sure we hired extra staff."

Fox's Flowers & Gifts has been taking orders for weeks in advance but they don't always have that much time.

Rheude elaborates, "All guys wait until last minute. Last year on Valentine's Day I think it was 7 or 8 o'clock they were calling."

Wallace says, "We're trying our hardest to make sure none of the men are put in the dog house, so we are here to support you. We can tailor it to y'all, we can add balloons or chocolates, we can tailor it more to your budget."

It takes approximately 10 to 15 minutes to clip, trim, and design and they've already prepared more than 500 orders.

Wallace explains, "We're working late, our designers are working late. We're taking orders up until like 9 o'clock at night."

Rheude says, "We're here late, but it's worth it. It's fun, we love it."

Orders are filling up fast but they are still accepting new orders. Once they reach their limit flowers will be still be made but delivered on Friday.