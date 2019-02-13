Local project to help kids in hospitals expands to Kentucky - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Local project to help kids in hospitals expands to Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

PADUCAH, Ky. -- A program active in southern Illinois hospitals has now expanded into Kentucky. The Elle Project has partered with Mercy Health Foundation-Lourdes to provide books for pediatric patients in the hospital.

The Elle Project started in 2016 after Christi Kearns' fourth child was stillborn, "When we left the hospital, we received an unexpected gift from a stranger. We were touched by this compassionate gesture and decided we would like to give back and spread the same kind of hope to others, particularly, sick children."

The Elle Project has donated 50 books to Mercy Health. They will be used by pediatric patients receiving care in many departments, including the emergency room and hospice center.

"The Foundation is proud to collaborate with the Elle Project," says Jessica Toren, Mercy Health Foundation-Lourdes President. "These books will provide comfort to our youngest patients at Mercy Health."

If your group or department would like to donate and support this program, email Jessica Toren.

You can see our previous coverage of the Elle Project by clicking here.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.