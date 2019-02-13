Local project to help kids in hospitals expands to Kentucky

PADUCAH, Ky. -- A program active in southern Illinois hospitals has now expanded into Kentucky. The Elle Project has partered with Mercy Health Foundation-Lourdes to provide books for pediatric patients in the hospital.

The Elle Project started in 2016 after Christi Kearns' fourth child was stillborn, "When we left the hospital, we received an unexpected gift from a stranger. We were touched by this compassionate gesture and decided we would like to give back and spread the same kind of hope to others, particularly, sick children."

The Elle Project has donated 50 books to Mercy Health. They will be used by pediatric patients receiving care in many departments, including the emergency room and hospice center.

"The Foundation is proud to collaborate with the Elle Project," says Jessica Toren, Mercy Health Foundation-Lourdes President. "These books will provide comfort to our youngest patients at Mercy Health."

If your group or department would like to donate and support this program, email Jessica Toren.

