The Latest: House floor vote on $15 minimum wage next

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Latest on action in the Illinois General Assembly on a proposed minimum-wage increase (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

An Illinois House committee has approved a plan to increase the minimum wage to $15 over six years.

The Democratic-controlled Labor and Commerce Committee's 19-10 vote on Wednesday along party lines sets up a floor vote as early as Thursday. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker campaigned on the issue and told lawmakers he wants to sign the law before his Feb. 20 budget address.

The Senate approved the plan last week .

The proposal would increase the $8.25-per-hour base wage by $1 on Jan. 1. It would increase incrementally until reaching $15 in 2025.

Major business interests believe the ramp-up is too fast for them to absorb costs. And they complain that the wage should be regionalized to reflect lower costs of living outside Chicago.

The bill is SB1 .

The plan would bump the $8.25-an-hour rate to $9.25 on Jan. 1. After moving to $10 on July 1, 2020, it would increase $1 each Jan. 1 until 2025 .

