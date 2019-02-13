Muslim donor network gives $650K in grants across US - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago-based network of U.S. Muslim donors has given a total of $625,000 to roughly two dozen organizations nationwide it recognizes for improving Islamic life.

Pillars Fund on Tuesday announced the 26 grants to nonprofit groups in nine states and the District of Columbia. Officials say in a release recipients are "elevating American Muslims through political advocacy, health and wellness, research and the arts."

Recipients include a Chicago project that aims to raise awareness about companies profiting from or promoting anti-Muslim policies, a New York-based effort to create an in-depth television documentary series on the entire history of U.S. Muslims, and an Ann Arbor, Michigan, organization working to create understandings of black American Muslims.

Pillars Fund says it has awarded $3.5 million since its 2016 founding. Funding comes from 25 Muslim professionals.

