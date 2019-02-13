Minor in custody for school threat - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Minor in custody for school threat

Posted: Updated:

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- A 12 year old was taken into custody for making a threat to Zeigler-Royalton Grade School and a family member.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department and the Zeigler-Royalton School District are both investigating the case. School officials and law enforcement took measures to assure the safety of the students at the school.

The minor is in custody at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center. It is unclear if the 12 year old was a student at the school and the child's identity is not being released.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.