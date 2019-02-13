Minor in custody for school threat

PADUCAH, Ky. -- A program active in southern Illinois hospitals has now expanded into Kentucky.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- The Cape Girardeau County Coroner confirms the victim of the crash is Curtis Hawkins, 83, of Carbondale.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- A 12 year old child was taken into custody for making a threat to Zeigler-Royalton Grade School and a family member.
POPE CO., Ill. -- Illinois State Police troopers will be at Pope County School District #1 on Wednesday, Feb. 13 after a student received an anonymous threat.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
WSIL -- Cereal is going to the next level for National Cereal Day (March 7).
MARION, Ill. -- A home on Washington Street in Marion is a total loss after a house fire Tuesday afternoon.
SANDOVAL, Ill. -- A firefighter with Down syndrome who resigned after being bullied says he is now back with the department after officials with the department apologized.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. -- An Elkville man accused of making false bomb threats to businesses in Canada made his first court appearance this week.
WSIL -- The Carlisle County, Kentucky Sheriff's Office wants residents to be aware of a scam reported to them by a citizen.
