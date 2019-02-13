Minor in custody for school threat

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- A 12 year old was taken into custody for making a threat to Zeigler-Royalton Grade School and a family member.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department and the Zeigler-Royalton School District are both investigating the case. School officials and law enforcement took measures to assure the safety of the students at the school.

The minor is in custody at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center. It is unclear if the 12 year old was a student at the school and the child's identity is not being released.