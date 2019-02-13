Solar bill clears Kentucky Senate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill to change how utility companies provide credits to customers with rooftop solar panels.

The measure, backed by power companies, cleared the Senate on a 23-12 vote Wednesday, a few hours after it cleared a committee.

The bill pitting utilities against solar companies now goes to the House, where its top leaders took steps to put it on a fast track.

The legislation would let the Kentucky Public Service Commission decide how much power companies should pay for energy generated from residential solar customers.

Opponents say the bill is aimed at giving utilities a monopoly over solar power.

Sen. Brandon Smith, the bill's lead sponsor, says it's an effort to "modernize" the solar sector, which he says will benefit utilities, ratepayers and the solar industry.

The legislation is Senate Bill 100.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.