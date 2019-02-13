Man dies, 2 firefighters hurt in Moscow Mills fire

MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. (AP) - A man is dead after getting trapped inside a burning mobile home in eastern Missouri.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Tuesday in Moscow Mills. Authorities say heavy smoke prevented police from getting inside to rescue the man, whose name has not been released. Firefighters arrive and tried going in through a bedroom window but the fire prevented them from getting inside.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries but did not require hospitalization.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

Moscow Mills is 50 miles northwest of St. Louis.

