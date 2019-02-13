Suspect's weapon matches bullet that killed Ohio woman

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Investigators in Kentucky say a woman taken from an Ohio college campus was fatally shot with a weapon carried by the man suspected of abducting her.

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders spoke Wednesday about the Monday afternoon shooting in Oldham County, Kentucky.

The shooting occurred after a police chase. Authorities say 24-year-old Ty'rell Pounds stopped his vehicle and a trooper fired after hearing gunfire from the vehicle.

Sanders says it wasn't until Tuesday night that police determined 20-year-old Skylar Williams was shot by the weapon carried by the suspect. Williams was a student at Ohio State's Mansfield campus.

Pounds was fatally shot by Trooper Joey Brown, a five-year veteran of the state police. Sanders said Brown is on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Sanders said it's not clear when Williams was shot.

