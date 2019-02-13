St. Louis man died from carbon monoxide at Moberly airport

MOBERLY, Mo. (AP) - The Randolph County Coroner says one of three men who were exposed to carbon monoxide at the Moberly airport has died.

Coroner Don Barrett said Wednesday that his office was told that 29-year-old Arron Herring, of St. Louis, died Saturday in Columbia.

Barrett said Herring died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Two other men were found unresponsive inside a hangar at Omar R. Bradley Regional Airport on Feb. 5. KMIZ reports they were treated and released from the hospital. A Moberly firefighter was also released after being treated for carbon monoxide exposure.

Investigators said last week a malfunctioning heater was the source of the carbon monoxide.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.

Information from: KMIZ-TV, http://www.kmiz.com

