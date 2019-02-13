St. Louis man died from carbon monoxide at Moberly airport - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis man died from carbon monoxide at Moberly airport

Posted: Updated:

MOBERLY, Mo. (AP) - The Randolph County Coroner says one of three men who were exposed to carbon monoxide at the Moberly airport has died.

Coroner Don Barrett said Wednesday that his office was told that 29-year-old Arron Herring, of St. Louis, died Saturday in Columbia.

Barrett said Herring died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Two other men were found unresponsive inside a hangar at Omar R. Bradley Regional Airport on Feb. 5. KMIZ reports they were treated and released from the hospital. A Moberly firefighter was also released after being treated for carbon monoxide exposure.

Investigators said last week a malfunctioning heater was the source of the carbon monoxide.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.

Information from: KMIZ-TV, http://www.kmiz.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.