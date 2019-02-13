Coroner: Man injured in Kentucky barn fire has died - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Coroner: Man injured in Kentucky barn fire has died

PROSPECT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a 61-year-old man injured in a Kentucky barn fire has died.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office tells news outlets that 61-year-old James Arnold died Tuesday at a hospital due to complications from thermal injuries.

The fire happened in Prospect Jan. 30, and firefighters pulled Arnold from the burning barn.

Chief Kevin Tyler of the Harrods Creek Fire Department said the barn contained an apartment where the manager lived and that the person they rescued was a visitor.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

