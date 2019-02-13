Advocate angry after stray found in bitter cold euthanized - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Advocate angry after stray found in bitter cold euthanized

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A dog rescued from the cold last week in St. Louis County has been euthanized, angering the leader of the rescue group that saved her.

Faust, a 6-year-old pit bull, was found by a letter carrier during a bitter cold snap. The group Stray Rescue began posting updates showing Faust being put on oxygen, given fluids and slowly starting to recover.

But Stray Rescue says the dog apparently bit a veterinary technician. St. Louis County animal control officers euthanized her, saying she was showing signs of rabies.

Stray Rescue founder Randy Grim said in a social media video posting that Faust "was treated like her life didn't matter." But the county says it was following state law that says a dog showing signs of rabies should be euthanized.

