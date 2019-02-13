Warrant Wednesday: February 13, 2019

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.

Icaza McGee, 45, is wanted for failing to appear for a meth delivery charge and for failing to report as a sex offender. Both are felony charges. He is described as 5'9" tall, 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. McGee is last known to be living in Mt. Vernon.

Gregory Shell, 56, is wanted for failing to appear for a felony unlawful possession of meth charge. He is described as 6'0" tall, 215 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes. Shell is last known to be living in Keenes.

Christina Montoya, 42, is wanted on a petition to revoke her probation on original felony possession of meth charge. She is described as 5'9" tall, 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Montoya is last known to be living in Thompsonville.

If you see any of these people do not approach or try to apprehend them. Just make note of as many details as you can, then contact your local law enforcement agency.

Jefferson County Crime Stoppers 618-242-TIPS (8477).

Everyone featured here is innocent until proven guilty.