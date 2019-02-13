Prosecutor: Death penalty to be sought in triple slaying - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Prosecutor: Death penalty to be sought in triple slaying

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky prosecutor says he'll seek the death penalty for a man charged with murder in the "execution-style" shootings of three people.

The Messenger-Inquirer reports Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel said Tuesday that he'll be seeking death for 30-year-old Arnett B. Baines.

Owensboro police Detective Todd Wilkerson told the court during a preliminary hearing that the January attack was captured on surveillance video. He said Baines shot the victims while another man, 31-year-old Cylar L. Shemwell, was smoking nearby and watched. A fourth victim was critically wounded.

The prosecutor says he's not seeking the death penalty at this time for Shemwell, who also is charged with murder.

A pretrial conference in Baines' case is set for April.

