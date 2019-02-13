Memorial service set for slain Chicago police commander

CHICAGO (AP) - A memorial service will be held to mark the anniversary of the death of a Chicago police commander who was shot and killed while chasing a suspect.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that at noon Wednesday police chaplains will lead the service at the Thompson Center in honor of Cmdr. Paul Bauer, who was killed there on Feb. 13, 2018.

The 53-year-old Bauer was walking to City Hall when he heard a call on his radio that a man was running from other officers. Bauer spotted the man and chased him down a staircase where, during a struggle, Bauer was shot six times.

The suspected gunman, 45-year-old Shomari Legghette, has been charged with first-degree murder and other charges and is awaiting trial after pleading not guilty.

