Kentucky man faces federal charge in overdose death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A federal grand jury in Louisville has charged a 27-year-old man in a heroin overdose death that happened earlier this month.

The grand jury charged 27-year-old Aaron Shelton with conspiracy to distribute heroin causing death.

The victim, who was not identified, died of a heroin overdose on Feb. 2 in Shepherdsville.

The U.S. attorney's office says in addition to the conspiracy charge, Shelton and a teen, 18-year-old Tawain McDowell, were charged with distribution of heroin.

The two men were arrested during an undercover drug buy by Louisville and Shepherdsville officers. While being arrested, officers saw a large amount of cash on the floor of Shelton's car. Multiple phones and other evidence were found during a search of the car.

