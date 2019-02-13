101st Airborne Division to welcome new commander - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

101st Airborne Division to welcome new commander

Posted: Updated:

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - The 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell is welcoming a new commanding general.

The Army says in a statement that Maj. Gen. Andrew Poppas will relinquish command of the air assault division to Maj. Gen. Brian Winski in a Feb. 14 ceremony at the post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

Under Poppas' leadership, the 101st Airborne Division deployed soldiers around the world for combat, contingency and peacekeeping missions.

Winski served in the 101st Airborne Division for more than 12 years including as a division operations officer. His most recent assignment was in the Army Secretary's office as chief legislative liaison.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.