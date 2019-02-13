ISP investigating Pope Co. school threat

UPDATED: WEDNESDAY FEB. 13, 2019 9:25 p.m.

POPE CO., Ill. -- A suspect is now in custody for an online threat at the Pope County School District.

The Illinois State Police and Pope County Sheriff’s Department will have officers at the school to insure safety and order is maintained throughout the day.



ORIGINAL STORY

POPE CO., Ill. -- Illinois State Police troopers will be at Pope County School District #1 on Wednesday, Feb. 13 after a student received an anonymous threat.



ISP says in a press release, troopers are working alongside local law enforcement and the Pope County School District to investigate the threat, which was described as "vague." That threat was sent to a student via the internet.

The release goes on to say "The Illinois State Police along with the Pope County School District want to assure every parent and guardian that all necessary steps are being taken to insure the safety of all students at the school."

Classes are scheduled to go on as usual Wednesday morning.