Marion home lost in fire - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Marion home lost in fire

Posted: Updated:

MARION, Ill. — Investigators are looking into what caused a house fire in Marion Tuesday afternoon. 

The fire broke out just before 1:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Washington Street in Marion. 

Neighbors tell News 3 the house has been vacant for years. Nobody was hurt in the fire.

The home is a total loss.

