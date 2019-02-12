Firefighter with Down syndrome returns to department

SANDOVAL, Ill. -- A firefighter with Down syndrome who resigned after being bullied says he is now back with the department after officials with the department apologized.

Jason Eagan is 35 years old and works at the volunteer Sandoval Fire Protection District.

Mary Kay Eagan-Robbins is Eagan's aunt. She tells KTVI, "I'm not sure if it was about the down syndrome, he was bullied about or it was just he had downs syndrome and he was on the receiving end of someone picking on him it went too far," said Eagan.

Eagan's family says he was bullied over a couple of months, a slur was used behind Jason's back, and a firefighter made sure Jason didn't get a call if there was a fire.

The story spread quickly around the world. People offered support to Jason including U.S. Representative Mike Bost who has a grandchild with Down syndrome.

Eagan's aunt says fire officials told her one firefighter resigned and another may do so. The family says they just want Jason to be a happy part of the Sandoval Fire Department.

KTVI contributed to this story. You can click here to watch the report.