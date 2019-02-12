Chicago teacher charged with sexually abusing former student

CHICAGO (AP) - Sexual abuse charges have been filed against a Chicago Public Schools teacher for allegedly abusing a former student.

Jason P. Gil on Tuesday was ordered held without bond on criminal sexual assault, solicitation of child pornography, solicitation to meet a child and grooming charges.

Authorities say Skokie police learned Gil had an "inappropriate relationship" with the 14-year-old girl, who lives in the Chicago suburb. Gil previously taught the girl at an unnamed CPS school.

Gil is listed on a Chicago Public Schools employee roster as a part-time bilingual teacher at an elementary school on Chicago's northwest side. A CPS spokesman says Gil was removed from his position.

It wasn't immediately known if Gil has legal representation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.