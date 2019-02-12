Walmart 'secret shopper' scam

WSIL -- The Carlisle County, Kentucky Sheriff's Office wants residents to be aware of a scam reported to them by a citizen.

The woman who received this in the mail says she was sent the letter and postal money order pictured (which is fake). The letter instructs the receiver to purchase two Walmart gift cards for $400.00 each and to send photos of the cards and the pin number as well as an evaluation of the shopping experience in the store.

The Sheriff says he verified with Walmart that this is not how they employ secret shoppers. He also says that the letter contains several grammatical errors which is another clue that it is likely a scam.

Anyone who contacts you and asks you to purchase gift cards, game cards, store cards, etc. and send them photos or the numbers from the cards are not legitimate. Please be cautious of anyone claiming to send you money who requires you to send money back to them.