A look at Justin Bagley's criminal history

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Police in Canada are revealing more about how an Elkville man made false bomb threats to businesses in Taber (in Alberta Canada).

Taber Police say Justin Bagley used an app to access Taber's emergency frequency and "got pleasure from listening to how emergency crews would react to his calls." Taber Police (in Alberta, Canada) said Bagley will likely not be brought to Canada to face charges since he is being charged in Jackson County, Illinois.

News 3 has also learned that this is not the first time Bagley is accused of making a false bomb threat. The 36 year old faces 11 separate Disorderly Conduct charges for making false bomb threats. Between February 7th and February 9th, Bagley is accused of scaring the small community of Taber in Alberta, Canada by threatening schools and businesses through anonymous voice messages. Bagley faces two to five years imprisonment on each of the 11 counts. If convicted, this would be his second time behind bars for making a false bomb threat.

In 2005 Bagley threatened the Walmart in Du Quoin, according to court records. The public defender claimed he was unfit for trial, but a judge found him guilty and sent him to prison.

In 2006, Bagley was back on the streets, facing charges in Jackson County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In 2008, he was again back in front of a judge for charges of a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to two more years in prison.

In 2015, Bagley was back in prison. This time on Domestic Battery charges. Upon recommendation by the judge, Bagley was ordered to receive mental health treatment during his incarceration.

Bagley appeared in court Monday on the new charges. The judge appointed a public defender and set his bond at $350,000 dollars.

A preliminary hearing is set for the end of the month.