First responders take part in hazmat training

POPE CO., Ill. -- Illinois State Police troopers will be at Pope County School District #1 on Wednesday, Feb. 13 after a student received an anonymous threat.
POPE CO., Ill. -- Illinois State Police troopers will be at Pope County School District #1 on Wednesday, Feb. 13 after a student received an anonymous threat.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
WSIL -- Cereal is going to the next level for National Cereal Day (March 7).
WSIL -- Cereal is going to the next level for National Cereal Day (March 7).
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Police are investigating what caused a man to drive into the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau Monday night.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Police are investigating what caused a man to drive into the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau Monday night.
MARION, Ill. -- A home on Washington Street in Marion is a total loss after a house fire Tuesday afternoon.
MARION, Ill. -- A home on Washington Street in Marion is a total loss after a house fire Tuesday afternoon.
SANDOVAL, Ill. -- A firefighter with Down syndrome who resigned after being bullied says he is now back with the department after officials with the department apologized.
SANDOVAL, Ill. -- A firefighter with Down syndrome who resigned after being bullied says he is now back with the department after officials with the department apologized.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. -- An Elkville man accused of making false bomb threats to businesses in Canada made his first court appearance this week.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. -- An Elkville man accused of making false bomb threats to businesses in Canada made his first court appearance this week.
WSIL -- The Carlisle County, Kentucky Sheriff's Office wants residents to be aware of a scam reported to them by a citizen.
WSIL -- The Carlisle County, Kentucky Sheriff's Office wants residents to be aware of a scam reported to them by a citizen.
WSIL -- The Illinois Fire Service Institute is holding a two-day hazmat training session for first responders in the region.
WSIL -- The Illinois Fire Service Institute is holding a two-day hazmat training session for first responders in the region.
URBANA, Ill. (AP) - A federal judge has denied a request to exclude DNA and blood test results from the trial of a former University of Illinois physics student accused of killing a Chinese scholar in 2017.
URBANA, Ill. (AP) - A federal judge has denied a request to exclude DNA and blood test results from the trial of a former University of Illinois physics student accused of killing a Chinese scholar in 2017.