Kentucky governor outlines support for medical marijuana

STANFORD, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Republican governor says he would be happy to sign a bill to make marijuana legal for medical purposes.

Bevin told a community forum in Stanford, Kentucky, on Tuesday his teenage nephew died after battling cancer. He said his nephew suffered near the end of his life, suggesting medical marijuana can provide relief to people experiencing similar pain.

Bevin said his support for a bill legalizing medical marijuana would depend on how the bill is written, adding he would be opposed to a bill written solely to raise money for the state's general fund.

Republican state Sen. Stephen West filed Senate Bill 170 on Tuesday that would make medical marijuana legal in Kentucky. He said the bill is identical to House Bill 136, filed by Republican Rep. Jason Nemes.

