Registration opens for 2nd Annual Black History Month Media Program

WSIL -- In celebration of Black History Month, Southern IL TV Journalists and The Carbondale African American Museum will host an event for middle and high school students interested in television and production.

"Bridging the Gap Between the Youth and Young Professionals in the Media" will be held Saturday, February 23rd at the Carbondale African American Museum.

Discussions will be held by a panel that will include African American reporters and anchors from the local ABC, NBC and CBS stations, moderated by veteran news anchor Carolyn Cerda.

Excited to once again serve as moderator for this interactive media event for students! @WSILNews #BlackHistoryMonth

Register here: https://t.co/ZN4BvEXEt3 pic.twitter.com/jxPJ7UAjct — Carolyn Cerda (@CarolynCerdaTV) February 12, 2019

In addition, students can participate in interactive hands-on-training, group writing activities, and even win prizes. This event is free and open to middle and high school students. Lunch will be provided.

To register just email blackhistorymediaprogram@gmail.com. You must complete and sign a release form which you will get once you send your initial email.

Space is very limited. More details below:

Date/Time: Saturday, February 23rd at 9am-12:30pm (doors open for registration at 8:30am)

Location: African American Museum of Southern Illinois is located at 1237 E. Main St. (University Mall near The Science Center) Carbondale, IL 62901, #C2

If you have any questions, please email blackhistorymediaprogram@gmail.com or visit our Facebook Page for more information about the event.