Indiana school board rejects changes over drag queen program - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Indiana school board rejects changes over drag queen program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A southwestern Indiana school board has rejected calls for the removal of its three library board appointees following criticism of a library program in which men in drag will read to children.

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. Board of Trustees heard 45 minutes of emotional public comments Monday before rebuffing demands for it to replace its three library board appointees.

A school board attorney told the panel it had "no basis" legally to remove the appointees before their terms end.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that opponents of the Drag Queen Story Hour program are urging the cancellation of the Feb. 23 event.

Local pastor Wayne Harris says young children "lack the maturity to independently process what is being presented" at an event featuring drag queens.

A similar event in suburban Detroit also generated opposition .

